Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Top 1000 Bitcoin addresses own 34% of the total supply’

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020. He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t.
