The Bitcoin mining network presents a potential vulnerability to the network that could prove to be an Achilles’ heel unless addressed. In Greek mythology, Thetis dipped her infant son Achilles into …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Satoshi’s Heel: Is Mining Infrastructure A Vulnerability That Could Take Down Bitcoin? - February 21, 2022
- Where Can I Spend My Bitcoin? - February 21, 2022
- Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers - February 21, 2022