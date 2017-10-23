Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal sharply criticized bitcoin during an appearance on CNBC today, saying that he agrees with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s assessment that the cryptocurrency is a “fraud.” “I just don’t believe in this bitcoin thing,” Al-Waleed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hits $6K - October 23, 2017
- Saudi Prince Al-Waleed: Bitcoin Is ‘Going to Implode’ - October 23, 2017
- The Bitcoin Hard Fork Survival Guide - October 23, 2017