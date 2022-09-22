MicroStrategy chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor reckons Bitcoin has hit the price floor and is ready for its journey to all-time highs of US$68,990 in the next four years. But that’s peanuts …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Saylor adds another 301 Bitcoin to MicroStrategy’s books, predicts ATH in four years - September 22, 2022
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed crypto as dangerous – and called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme - September 22, 2022
- Paypal, bitcoin, and the weaponisation of money - September 22, 2022