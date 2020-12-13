The MicroStrategy CEO took to Twitter to dismiss widespread speculation that his company’s recent massive purchases of bitcoin have turned it into an investment firm or de facto ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Whales Buy Low, Sell High; Retail Investors Chase Rallies: Data - December 13, 2020
- Fidelity’s Custody Business Around Bitcoin ‘Incredibly Successful’: Johnson - December 13, 2020
- Saylor Hits Back at Claims MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Trove Makes It an ETF - December 13, 2020