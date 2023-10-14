Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and manager of SkyBridge Capital, is optimistic on the future of leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: While Scaramucci doesn’t see Bitcoin becoming the universal standard for money in the future …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Scaramucci Optimistic On Bitcoin’s Future, $15-Trillion Potential - October 14, 2023
- SEC Decision Paves the Way for Grayscale’s Spot Bitcoin ETF - October 14, 2023
- SEC Won’t Appeal Loss in Grayscale Case, Boosting the Odds GBTC Can Become a Bitcoin ETF - October 14, 2023