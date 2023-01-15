Investors expect 2023 to be a year of caution for cryptocurrencies, before a potential bull run that could begin in 2024.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run - January 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, January 15: BTC/USD Likely to Revisit the $21,000 Level - January 15, 2023
- As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here’s How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now - January 15, 2023