The U.S. SEC has accepted BlackRock’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF, a major step for the potential launch of the country’s first spot Bitcoin ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC accepts BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF application for review - July 17, 2023
- Crypto Week Ahead: Bitcoin May Ride ETF-High To Remain Afloat - July 17, 2023
- Billion-Dollar Exchange Binance has completed Bitcoin Lightning Network Integration Revolutionizing BTC Withdrawals and Transactions Speed - July 17, 2023