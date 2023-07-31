The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC asked Coinbase to stop trading in cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing – FT - July 31, 2023
- SEC asked Coinbase to halt trading in everything except bitcoin, CEO says - July 31, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back to $29.4K; Crypto’s Correlation With Tech May Return - July 31, 2023