The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has deemed recent filings for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US as inadequate, according to the WSJ.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC Calls Recent Spot Bitcoin ETF Filings Inadequate, Asset Managers To Refile - July 2, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Maintains $30K as Prospective Issuers Refile ETF Applications - July 2, 2023
- Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in mixed crypto market; Solana rebounds, Litecoin leads winners - July 2, 2023