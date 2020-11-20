SEC Chair Jay Clayton says payments inefficiencies are “driving the rise of bitcoin,” Deutsche Bank Exec says clients prefer bitcoin to gold, OKEx to resume withdrawals, and Japan will begin testing …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC Chair: Payments Inefficiencies Are Boosting Bitcoin, Deutsche Bank Clients Prefer Bitcoin… - November 20, 2020
- First company-sponsored Bitcoin retirement plans launched in US - November 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC May Reach $170,000 By 2022, Bloomberg Strategist Says - November 19, 2020