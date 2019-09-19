Bitcoin will need stronger regulation before it’s traded on a major exchange and investors should be wary until that happens, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said Thursday. The …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Podcaster With Over 2 Million Downloads Shares Secrets To Success - September 19, 2019
- SEC chair says he doesn’t see bitcoin trading on a major exchange until it is ‘better regulated’ - September 19, 2019
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits 102 Quintillion in Historic Network Milestone - September 19, 2019