The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it delayed its decision on a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from NYDIG, which would be based on the price of bitcoin held in a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC delays decision on NYDIG Bitcoin ETF - January 5, 2022
- Third-largest Whale Buys 456 BTC to Celebrate 13th Bitcoin Anniversary - January 4, 2022
- El Salvador prepares 20 bills to provide legal framework for Bitcoin bonds - January 4, 2022