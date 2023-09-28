The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended its decision-making period to October 19, 2023, concerning the listing and trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund shares on the Nasdaq Stock …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC delays Valkyrie spot Bitcoin ETF decision again - September 28, 2023
- Valkyrie Gets Approval to Start Buying ETH Futures For its Existing Bitcoin ETF - September 28, 2023
- 3 reasons why Bitcoin miners are selling BTC — and why it’s not capitulation - September 28, 2023