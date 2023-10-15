The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not appeal a recent court ruling that found it was wrong to reject an application from Grayscale Investments to create a spot bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC does not plan to appeal court decision on Grayscale bitcoin ETF, source says - October 15, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum And Altcoins See Whopping $749M Transfer — What’s Next? - October 15, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Continued Dominance Highlights Future Trends For Crypto - October 15, 2023