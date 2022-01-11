A pure-play bitcoin -based exchange-traded fund could finally make its way to investors in 2022, one top financial advisor said. “I’ve been making that prediction every year for seven years. One day I …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC is ‘running out of excuses’ for rejecting a pure-play bitcoin ETF, top financial advisor says - January 11, 2022
- Bitcoin is close to triggering a bearish death cross signal as Fed tightening drives risk-off rotation - January 11, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Surge Higher as Crypto Markets Recover - January 11, 2022