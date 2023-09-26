The US Securities and Exchange Commission once again delayed making a decision on whether to approve the first US exchange-traded fund that invests directly in Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC Once Again Defers Decision on ARK 21Shares Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing - September 26, 2023
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs Should Be Approved ‘Immediately’: U.S. Congressmen - September 26, 2023
- SEC pushes deadline for ARK 21Shares spot Bitcoin ETF to January - September 26, 2023