On Aug. 31, the regulator announced it would delay its decision to approve or deny applications from the firms seeking to start spot bitcoin ETFs: WisdomTree Inc., Invesco, Valkyrie Funds, Bitwise Asset Management Inc., Fidelity Investments, VanEck and BlackRock Inc. The SEC’s mid-October timeline to reach a decision could stretch out further.
