The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a proposal for an ETF that would directly hold Bitcoin, quashing hopes that a long-desired product would finally gain clearance after last month’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Utah Man Allegedly Paid Hitmen Bitcoin to Kill Two People Amid Custody Battle - November 12, 2021
- U.S. SEC disapproves proposed rule to list, trade shares of VanEck bitcoin trust - November 12, 2021
- SEC Rejects Bitcoin ETF, Showing It Still Opposes Spot Listing - November 12, 2021