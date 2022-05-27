A proposal for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund that incorporates the purchase of carbon credits in an effort to make it carbon-neutral has been rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. SEC rejects carbon-neutral bitcoin ETF by One River - May 27, 2022
- The Oslo Freedom Forum Asks, Is Bitcoin Compatible With Democracy? - May 27, 2022
- SEC shoots down One River proposal for carbon-neutral bitcoin ETF - May 27, 2022