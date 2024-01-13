Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission release this statement in response to the hack of its X account that led to a fake announcement being issued in the SEC’s name saying the regulator had a approved a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund: Based on current information,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs exceed $2 billion volume in first day, launching new era for crypto - January 13, 2024
- UPDATE 1-Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says - January 13, 2024
- Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs - January 13, 2024