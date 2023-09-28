The Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t decided how it will respond to a recent court decision that said it erred in rejecting applications for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, SEC Chair Gary …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will Bitcoin Reach $30,000 This Week? Traders Back New Presale Token, Bitcoin Minetrix Offering Unique Stake-to-Mine Utility - September 27, 2023
- SEC Still Considering Bitcoin ETFs, Gensler Says, but Shutdown Threatens Delay - September 27, 2023
- Bitcoin’s refuge appeal being touted again with US shutdown prospects rising - September 27, 2023