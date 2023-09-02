Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton believes the U.S. will eventually greenlight a spot Bitcoin ETF. What Happened: In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Clayton stated, “Approval is inevitable.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC delays decision on spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. What that means for investors - September 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Drops Back After SEC Delays Fund Decisions - September 2, 2023
- SEC To Approve Bitcoin ETF Soon, Says Former Chairman - September 2, 2023