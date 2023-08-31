Following Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s (OTC: GBTC) landmark legal victory against the SEC, industry leaders have collectively expressed optimism about the future of spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, empha …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s good for bitcoin might not necessarily be good for Coinbase, analysts say - August 30, 2023
- SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Denial Rejected By Court: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Regulatory Hurdles? - August 30, 2023
- Explainer: Understanding Grayscale’s victory in spot bitcoin ETF case - August 30, 2023