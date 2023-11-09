All 12 of the pending spot Bitcoin ETF filings will enter a “window” for possible approval within the next eight days, say Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC’s first window to approve all 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs to begin today - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Flipped Ethereum In The NFT Market Dominance – Ordinals Are On The Rise - November 9, 2023
- BTC Boom: What Happens Now That Bitcoin Is Aiming For The Sky - November 9, 2023