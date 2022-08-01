Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor gave ‘deliberately false’ evidence in High Court
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-01
Judge awards Craig Wright just £1 in damages after he sued a YouTube blogger for questioning his credentials A man who claimed to be the inventor of Bitcoin “deliberately” gave false evidence in a …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)