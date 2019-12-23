After rallying in 2018, cannabis stocks are poised to end 2019 down sharply. Tom Lee says the cannabis sector’s performance appears similar to the bitcoin craze and the height of the dot-com bubble at …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sell-off in marijuana stocks reminds Tom Lee of bitcoin and the dotcom bubble - December 23, 2019
- Peter McCormack on a Defiant New Era For Bitcoin - December 23, 2019
- A U.S. Fed Official Made A ‘Significant’ Bitcoin Warning - December 23, 2019