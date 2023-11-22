One feared short seller has warned the countdown to Binance’s eventual collapse has begun—with traders already yanking around $1 billion from the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Serious Crypto Price Warning Issued As Binance Collapse ‘Countdown’ Suddenly Begins—BNB Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Lower - November 22, 2023
- Traditional gold or trending bitcoin? Debating the better store of value - November 22, 2023
- Ethereum Price Prediction – Could ETH Rally to $2,200 as This Bitcoin Alternative Receives Bullish Forecast - November 22, 2023