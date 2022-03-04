Shake Shack Offering Bitcoin Rewards for Customers Using Block’s Cash App: Report
2022-03-04
Popular burger chain Shake Shack (SHAK) is running a promotion in which customers can receive bitcoin as a reward for purchases made using Block’s (SQ) Cash App, according to the Wall Street Journal.
