SHIB and DOGE have seen highest percentage growth in futures open interest since Nov. 1, outshining bitcoin and ether in a sign of increased investor risk appetite in the crypto market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SHIB, DOGE Top Open Futures Rankings as Bitcoin Rally Spurs Risk-Taking - November 7, 2023
- Bitcoin May Be Losing Speed. But the Next Rally Could Still Carry It Past $40,000. - November 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Token ORDI Rockets 50% on Binance Listing - November 7, 2023