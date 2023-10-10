The study used Google searches to find out which among nearly 23,000 crypto assets were the most preferred alternatives to Bitcoin for investors this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hut 8 boosts self-mined Bitcoin reserves to 9.4K amid USBTC merger - October 10, 2023
- SHIB Is Fourth Most Popular Bitcoin Alternative In 2023, Beats ADA, SOL - October 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Reach $30,000 Amid Market Volatility while a New Presale Token Gains Traction? - October 10, 2023