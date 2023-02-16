Ether futures logged $58 million in liquidations, while futures of aptos, solana and solana each saw losses between $3 million to $4 million. Crypto exchange Binance recorded the most losses among its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Short Trades Make up 90% of $200M in Losses as Bitcoin, Ether Surge - February 16, 2023
- Bitcoin price closes in on $25,000 - February 16, 2023
- Galaxy Digital CEO ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Bitcoin hit $30K this quarter - February 15, 2023