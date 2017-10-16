The Wall Street Journal’s Daisy Maxey explains the pros and cons of investing in bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has risen fourfold this year. Mary Kissel and Daniel Ikenson on renegotiating Nafta and Trump’s Iran deal decision.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tell us what you think: Where does Bitcoin go from here? - October 16, 2017
- Should Individuals Invest in Bitcoin? - October 16, 2017
- China Could Take Bitcoin Prices Below $5000 This Week, Again - October 15, 2017