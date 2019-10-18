Bitcoin developers need a place to test things out. That’s why we have two “versions” of Bitcoin: the mainnet (where everything is real and the coins have value) and the testnet (which mimics the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Signet Could Give Bitcoin a More Stable, Predictable Testnet Option - October 18, 2019
- Bitcoin as a Savings Technology: Are Interest Accounts Worth the Trade-Offs? - October 18, 2019
- The 18 Millionth Bitcoin to Be Mined This Friday, Only 3 Million Left - October 18, 2019