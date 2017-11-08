Silk Road investigator gets more jail time for second Bitcoin theft

A Secret Service agent already convicted to 71 months in prison for swiping Silk Road Bitcoins will get another two years for a separate Bitcoin theft, Reuters reports. Shaun Bridges pleaded guilty to stealing 1,606 Bitcoins — worth around $360,000 at the …
