Six hundred bitcoin mining computers stolen in Iceland

Some 600 bitcoin mining computers have been stolen in Iceland, in what is being described as one of the biggest thefts ever in the small island nation. A total of 11 people have been arrested so far after four burglaries in the Reykjanes peninsula.
