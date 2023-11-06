The likely imminent approval of spot exchange-traded funds for bitcoin could be a game-changing moment for the digital assets industry. Brian Rudick and Matt Kunke, at GSR, explain why.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sizing the Massive Spot Bitcoin ETF Opportunity - November 6, 2023
- 3 Reasons Bitcoin Price Can Surge To $40,000 This Month, While Investors Shift $20,000 into Bitcoin ETF Token ICO - November 6, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether fall along with most top 10 cryptos, except Dogecoin – Yahoo Finance - November 6, 2023