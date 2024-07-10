SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin (BTC) will print massive all-time highs (ATHs) in less than six months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 by Year-End, Says Good News Coming for BTC - July 10, 2024
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Strong Net Inflow of $216M as Investors Buy the Dip - July 10, 2024
- It’s Not Germany Selling Bitcoin. It’s One of Its States and It Has No Choice. - July 10, 2024