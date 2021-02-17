Hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Wednesday, “You don’t have a lot of supply out there and very heavy demand” for bitcoin.
Read Full Story
- SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci sees bitcoin nearly doubling to $100,000 before year-end - February 17, 2021
- Dollar gains as U.S. economic picture brightens, bitcoin touches new record - February 17, 2021
- Exclusive: YouTube Stars Jake Paul And Ben Phillips ‘Discussed’ Creating A Cryptocurrency As Bitcoin And Dogecoin Mania Spreads - February 17, 2021