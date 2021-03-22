SkyBridge’s Scaramucci files to launch bitcoin ETF with First Trust Advisors

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has jumped into the fray for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund with his SkyBridge Capital joining forces with First Trust Advisors, according …
