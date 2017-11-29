Small Investors Latch On for Bitcoin’s Wild Ride

Bitcoin soared and then tumbled as volatility in the digital currency picked up, with the price of bitcoin dropping below $9,500 just hours after it broke through $10,000 and $11,000 for the first time. The 18% decline after bitcoin reached a record high …
