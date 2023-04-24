Bitcoin starts a new week in a precarious position after seeing its most extensive losses since November 2022. In a major comedown from ten-month highs, BTC/USD lost around 10% be …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says - April 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Prices Fall Further. Regulators Are Keeping Up the Pressure. - April 24, 2023
- ‘Smart money’ eyes BTC bull run: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - April 24, 2023