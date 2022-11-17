So Bitcoin prices are down by a lot, and there are no guarantees that the negative trend has ended. Investors who doubt the long-term value of Bitcoin (or any cryptocurrency at all) may view this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Exit From Crypto Exchanges Rises to 220K Over Past 10 Days - November 17, 2022
- So You’re Ready to Buy Some Bitcoin. Which Method Should You Choose? - November 17, 2022
- Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices continue to remain under pressure. Check latest rates - November 17, 2022