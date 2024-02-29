Frenetic activity in bitcoin put it on course for its biggest monthly gain in more than three years on Thursday and it is within range of a record high as cash rushing to listed bitcoin funds propels …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Soaring bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020 - February 29, 2024
- Bitcoin rises towards record high; SEC ‘investigating if OpenAI investors were misled’ – business live - February 29, 2024
- Stock Market Today: Asian Shares Are Mixed After Wall Street Slips Lower and Bitcoin Bounces Higher - February 29, 2024