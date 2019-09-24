SoFi is adding bitcoin, litecoin and ether to its SoFi Invest platform through a partnership with Coinbase, allowing members to trade cryptocurrencies alongside their stock and ETF trades and, ideally …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SoFi Opens Bitcoin, Ether Trading on Its Investing Platform - September 23, 2019
- Bakkt COO Opens Door to Retail Investors in Newly Launched Bitcoin Futures - September 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Market Falls Sharply As Litecoin Suddenly Crashes - September 23, 2019