Pyth, a price-data platform used by some of Wall Street’s crypto and finance leaders, showed a plunge of about 90% for bitcoin to $5,402 on Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Solana-based data network Pyth says a bug caused bitcoin’s price to crash 90% to $5,402 on its feed to DeFi developers - September 22, 2021
- Cryptocurrency market trending lower as bitcoin straddles $42,000 - September 22, 2021
- Avalanche-based DeFi platform Vee Finance says it’s lost $35 million in ether and bitcoin in a crypto hack - September 22, 2021