Growth in major and alternative tokens has seemingly tracked the rise of bitcoin, which touched the $50,000 level for the first time since late 2021. Spot bitcoin ETFs have amassed more than 192,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin euphoria is back as investors prepare for the quadrennial ‘halving’ - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Buyers Appear to be Chasing Rally, Correlation Data Suggests - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Becoming More Than Just Digital Gold As On-Chain Activity Soars: Grayscale Research - February 13, 2024