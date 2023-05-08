Solana (SOL/USD) price retreated to the lowest point since April 27th as concerns about Bitcoin and Ethereum congestion continued. The coin plunged to a low of $21, which was much lower than the year-to-date high of $27.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
