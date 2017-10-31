Traders and clerks frantically signal trades in eurodollar futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange after the Federal Reserve announced a hike in interest rates, June 30, 1999. REUTERS/Scott Olson Two of the largest exchange groups in the world are …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CME CEO Duffy on Bitcoin Futures Introduction – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - October 31, 2017
- Some of the biggest trading firms in the world are getting in on the bitcoin business - October 31, 2017
- CME to launch bitcoin futures in push for currency’s wide adoption - October 31, 2017