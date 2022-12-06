What happened: $169,825,247 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Someone Just Sent $169M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet - December 6, 2022
- $105M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets - December 6, 2022
- Adopting Bitcoin: El Salvador Has Work To Do, But The Experiment Is Worth Celebrating - December 6, 2022